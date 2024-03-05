Nessel warns against bank scams with new campaign

Attorney General Dana Nessel is raising awareness of common scams with the “banks never ask that” campaign.

The campaign warns consumers about the information that banks will never ask for. Clients won’t be asked to provide confidential information up front — a legitimate contact from a bank would ask to confirm the information that they already have on file.

Nessel said that scammers often reach out to people saying there’s been a suspicious charge or large transaction on their account. And while institutions may reach out for legitimate reasons, Nessel encouraged recipients to exercise caution when receiving these notices.

“People will respond with this personal information and they’ll give out things like their bank account number or their passwords or their credit card number, but that’s the last thing that people should be doing,” she said. Nessel suggested anyone suspicious of a contact claiming to be from their financial institution to call the bank themselves to confirm it’s legitimate.

Nessel also suggested that people reach out in advance to their financial institution and ask how they would be notified in case of a real suspicious charge.

Scams can very convincingly mask themselves as a legitimate entity, even using logos and appearing as an institution. Over text and email, Nessel advises people not to click any links or download any attachments included. Those impacted by a scam should contact their financial institutions to ensure that their account is secure.

Nessel emphasized common security enhancements that can go a long way protecting online accounts and personal information — changing passwords frequently, making passwords extra complicated and enabling two-factor authentication.

Nessel also said that paper check use should be avoided if possible.

“We’re seeing a huge increase in the number of paper checks that are being stolen,” she said. “If you do have to mail a paper check, it’s possible to go right into your post office and to mail it from there instead of sticking it into your mailbox.”

Nessel said that thieves have been physically stealing checks in transit.

Readers can take a quiz testing them on common scam tactics here. Residents who encounter scams and want to file a complaint or receive more information can contact the department’s Consumer Protection Team at 517-241-3771.