Lyon Township government office, library closed over threats and vandalism

ROSCOMMON COUNTY — A Northern Michigan township offices and public library have been forced to shut their doors after the building was vandalized and workers were threatened.

“I don’t want to be a sitting duck. I never want to be a victim. Never. And I don’t want my staff to ever be victims,” said Lawrence Maduri, Lyon Township supervisor.

Maduri said the building in Roscommon County was shut down Monday afternoon after threatening emails evolved into vandalism.

Maduri said a person from the township has been sending complaints for years, but last Wednesday things escalated after the person vandalized the building with staff inside.

“We do know the person. Yes. We’re fully aware of who it is,” said Maduri. “You get a lot of that in terms of people that are upset about different things...But when it goes from that to physically coming to the hall and doing something malicious like that, it raises a lot of concern.”

After the vandalism, they started locking their doors during the day and installed doorbells. But this Monday, a threatening email directed at the supervisor and the township clerk was the last straw. They closed the township offices and connected library.

“The police have been in contact. We’ve contacted the prosecuting attorney here in Roscommon County, and we’re working with them right now to determine the next steps,” said Maduri.

They do plan to open the building back up on Wednesday, but you will need to ring the doorbell and be let in.

“We can actually see everybody that comes up to the door. We’re asking one resident at a time in the building so that we can conduct whatever business is necessary, let that person go and then bring on the next person,” said Maduri.

Maduri said they were already in the process of making security upgrades and will continue that work.

“We had Sheriff Stern and some folks from the Michigan State Police...come in and do an assessment for us. We actually have a list of things that we are working on right now,” said Maduri.

“We’ve gone to a point where people, if they just don’t like something, they’re going to snap. That’s the only solution. And it may happen maybe a small percentage of the time, but it’s that 1% that creates all of the chaos in the community,” said Maduri.

9&10 News reached out to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office and the county prosecutor. Both declined to comment on the open investigation.