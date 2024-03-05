Haring Township highlights several new developments coming north of Cadillac

CADILLAC — Haring Township in Wexford County has several new developments coming to the area north of downtown Cadillac.

While most people think of places like Walmart, Meijer and the Wexford County Airport as part of Cadillac proper, everything north of 13th St. is actually Haring Township.

Haring Township zoning administrator Michael Green said while some buildings are vacant at the moment, it’s just part of changes in the township.

“It hasn’t gotten to the point where we’re seeing long term vacancies or abandoned buildings or anything. If it did get to that point, I think we would look more seriously at redevelopment efforts in those areas,” says Green.

New developments have been popping up, including Taco Johns, Petco and an expanded Veterans Clinic. Bringing in new businesses requires site planning and discussions with fire departments, utility coordinators and even road commissioners.

“We’ve had some conversations with Department of Transportation and the County Road Commission to make sure those plans meet their standards,” says Green. “As long as everyone’s happy with that, a plan usually gets approved.”

With the township located between two major routes, M-115 and US-131, it’s an attractive area for development.

“I think we’re a little surprised by the heightened interest in the area at this point,” says Green. “We’ve approved a couple site plans, Hampton Inn and Suites...We approved them to build a branch just east of Tractor Supply.”

There are rumors of a Chick-fil-A on the southwest corner of Plett RD. and E 34 Rd, and a new car wash was just approved to replace the recently closed Kountry Kitchen in 2025.

Housing developments also part of the discussion.