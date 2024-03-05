Excellence in Education: Michael Palmer, principal of Port Huron High School

This week’s Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education winner is Michael Palmer, principal of Port Huron High School.

Q: You run into a former student; what do you hope that they say about their experience with you?

A: That’s one of my favorite things. I remember just a while back I had someone come up and just say, “You know what? When I was down, you really cared about me.” And although it was hard for me to like, you know, I may not have even recalled that conversation. But to them, that was something that affected them. And I still think about that conversation.

