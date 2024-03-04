Wildfire concerns raised with dry condition and lack of moisture in Northern Michigan

The lack of the winter in Northern Michigan mean lack of moisture across the state.

Without moisture in the ground, it makes it a lot easier for wildfires to be fueled. The dry grass along with the mix of wind is the perfect fuel for a fire.

“You get wind in that area there and it’s like having a blowtorch,” says Chief of Boon Township Fire Department Thomas Besey.

Brush fires have broken out across the region on Sunday. Those fires were quickly put out but fire departments in the area say that’s not always the case.

“It’s important to look out, look at the environment and determine should I really burn and look at the official forecast. If they’re not issuing burn permits, there’s probably good reason for that,” says Besey.

The weather is leaving fire departments like Cherry Grove Township and Boon Township Fire Department preparing their brush trucks earlier than ever.

“it’s usually April May, but we’re way ahead 70 degrees in February. I would never put that together ever. But here we are,” says Besey.

The state releases burn permits which tell counties when they can and cannot burn, a tool that fire departments hope people will use more often.

“But if it’s not permitted to burn, then we ask you not to burn with the winter, there’s not enough moisture on the ground because the winter wasn’t as bad as what it has been in the past,” says Cherry Grove Chief Noah Knauf.

There are ways that you can protect your home from fueling brush fires.

“So, anything that branches, grass leaves, you know, anything that’s a yard waste. I would we actually have to burn garbage that’s against the law,” says Knauf.

They also ask people not to use accelerants and say to always have a hose on standby in case the wind shifts.

“I have been working alongside our supervisor in order to establish something, but right now we just ask that if if the yard is to do the best we can to get cleaned up and put it in a pile and wait for a day, we’re after a heavy rain,” says Knauf.

“Small campfires aren’t considered illegal burns unless they’re unintended. So, you can burn in order to heat, you know, heat yourself or cook food or have a small fire in your backyard,” he adds.







