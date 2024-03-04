This National Reading Month, 9&10 News and MyNorth employees share their favorite book (or books)

March is National Reading Month, and the beginning of March also sees celebrations of Read Across America Day and Read Across America Week. In other words, Americans love their books! We recently asked the 9&10 audience how they like to read, and what they like to read, and now we’d like to share some of our favorites. We asked the staff at 9&10 News and MyNorth to let us know their favorite book or books (limiting it to three, or else some of us would list 100!). You’ll find a little bit of everything below - fiction, nonfiction, kids books, scary books, classics, new books and more! So check it out below. We’ll post this to Facebook, too, so feel free to let us know your favorites in the comments there!

Each person’s favorite books are listed in bold. Some people added commentary about the books, and if so, that’s below the book list. Enjoy!

“Siddhartha” by Hermann Hesse, “Life” by Keith Richards, “What An Owl Knows” by Jennifer Ackerman

- Pete Iacobelli CEO/president

“Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs” by Judi Barrett

As a kid, I loved that story and wanted to live in a world where our food came from the skies. Hamburger clouds and French fry rain sounded amazing!

- Josh Trust, COO

“To Kill A Mockingbird” by Harper Lee, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” by Mark Haddon, “Love & Other Words” by Christina Lauren

- Kennedy Broadwell, sports reporter/anchor

“The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, “Bud Not Buddy” by Christopher Paul Curtis

“But Not Buddy” was my all-time favorite book as a kid.

- Rachel Rademacher, lifestyle reporter

“Lord of the Rings” by J. R. R. Tolkien, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky, “The Dark Tower” by Stephen King

What can I say? I love fictional books about long walks and evil jewelry.

A great exploration of the teenage experience. If you are either A. An introverted teenager or B. a parent of an introverted teenager, this is a must-read.

One of Stephen King’s best works. Too bad even great actors like Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey could not save the train wreck of a film.

- Eric Brazeal, lifestyle anchor/reporter

“Harry Potter” (the whole series) by J.K. Rowling, “Toughness” by Jay Bilas

- Jayden Jagtiani, sports anchor/reporter

“The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak, “The Measure” by Nikki Erlick, “Beartown” by Fredrick Backman

“The Book Thief” is my favorite book of all time. The movie was just as good as the book!

“The Measure” is my favorite read so far in 2024.

Currently reading “Beartown.” This is technically a re-read, but I haven’t read the other two books in the trilogy, so I’m familiarizing myself with the first before I jump into the others!

I’m always open to book recommendations, so let me know on my Goodreads page!

- Katie Birecki, news anchor

“Harry Potter” (the whole series) by J.K. Rowling, “Truth Worth Telling” by Scott Pelley, “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann

- David Lyden, news anchor

“And There Was Light” by Jon Meacham, “Little House on the Prairie” (series) by Laura Ingalls Wilder, “We Hope This Reaches You In Time” by Samantha King Holmes and R.H. Sin

- Katelyn Davis, anchor/reporter

“The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald, “Paper Lion” by George Plimpton, “Two Homes” by Claire Masurel (tie), “Why a Daughter Needs a Dad: A Hundred Reasons” by Gregory E. Lang (tie)

Read it early and often.

Proof I’ve been a Lions fan longer than most

A children’s book about divorce. Read it to my daughters every night I was with them early on until they read it to me.

Given as a Father’s Day gift from my daughters. Read it every Father’s Day.

- Joe Warner, senior director of news strategy

“Hatchet” by Gary Paulsen, “Walden” by Henry David Thoreau

They both lean on different types of spiritual discovery, and the resilience we all need to fight through the obstacles in our lives.

- Dan Firnbach, news director

“Foundation” by Isaac Asimov

- Pete Ludviksen, director of operations

“Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate, “Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee, “White Chrysanthemum” by Mary Lynn Bracht

Naturally this story appealed to me, as this is the story of orphans that were put into the Tennessee Children’s Home Society orphanage. This has an element of history as well, “Based on one of America’s most notorious real-life scandals - in which Georgia Tann, director of a Memphis-based adoption organization, kidnapped and sold poor children to wealthy families all over the country”

This book, although fiction, opened my eyes to pieces of Korean/Japanese history that I have no knowledge of. Although Korean, I was adopted at the age of 2 and moved to the States when I was 3.

This book was read shortly after “Pachinko” when my interests were piqued by fictional stories that involved an element of learning Korean history.

- Lisa Froning, director of sales

“Me Talk Pretty One Day” by David Sedaris, “Summer Pony” by Jean Slaughter Doty/Sam Savitt, “Anthology of Modern American Poetry” edited by Cary Nelson

Sedaris fans can’t get enough of his magnificently bizarre family stories, and when I think about books I can quote years later, reread, or give as a gift, this tops the charts. The collection of uncomfortably funny essays (“Me Talk Pretty One Day” and “Can’t Kill the Rooster” are brilliant) reminds me to write with guts and honesty — there’s always someone out there who thinks your weird is wonderful.

This middle-grade fiction book was my favorite as a horse-crazy little girl, and I loved the beautiful sketch illustrations by Sam Savitt. It’s a story about a girl longing for a horse who learns to see potential in unlikely places. I had to wait decades before I ever got a horse of my own ... when I did, I named her Summer.

I’ve boxed and moved this doorstop of a book with me since my moody college years, and used to let the pages fall open randomly and read on nights when I couldn’t sleep — a favorite is T.S. Eliot’s “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock.”

- Cara McDonald, MyNorth executive editor

“Endurance: Shackleton’s Incredible Voyage” by Alfred Lansing, “Pulp: A Practical Guide to Cooking with Fruit” by Abra Berens

A gripping, true story of survival that follows polar explorer Ernest Shackleton and his crew as they set sail to Antarctica. When their ship gets locked in ice, they face a harrowing, near-impossible journey home. It’s a thrilling read!

Abra Beren’s latest cookbook is like having dinner with a close friend — tender, generous, invigorating. In it, the acclaimed Granor Farm chef pays homage to Michigan’s fruit producers, with a special nod to Leelanau County, where Berens spent eight years cooking and farming at Bare Knuckle Farm in Northport. I often think of fruit in dessert — and her sweets are delightful — but the savory ideas are especially delicious (think grilled melon with tahini and chicken with apricot salad).

- Carly Simpson, MyNorth managing editor

“The Institute” by Stephen King

Between graduating college and starting work at 910 I needed to get my mind right, and this piece of literature had me hooked from cover to cover!

- Jordan J., sales

“Brave New World” by Aldous Huxley

- Paul M., Sales

“Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt

My favorite read of the past year. An incredibly heartfelt story narrated by an octopus - what could be better!

- Erin L., marketing

“The Sirens of Titan” by Kurt Vonnegut, “All the Names” by Jose Saramago, “Kindred” by Octavia E. Butler

Despite its central joke that essentially declares human existence meaningless, this is the most humane and wise book Vonnegut wrote.

One of the quirkiest and most enjoyable books I’ve ever read. Saramago isn’t easy to read, what with his run-ons and weird quote style, but once you get his method, it’s addictive.

Butler’s time-travel take on a terrible part of American history - slavery - is absolutely riveting and will make you rethink everything you thought you knew about these dark times.

- Michael T., digital news content director

“Nazis of Copley Square: The Forgotten Story of the Christian Front” by Charles Gallagher, “Fateful Lightning: A New History of the Civil War and Reconstruction” by Allen C. Guelzo, “The Zimmermann Telegram” by Barbara W. Tuchman

Historical nonfiction books are a treasure trove of knowledge, bridging the gap between the past and the present. Historical nonfiction isn’t just about facts; it’s about stories that resonate, lessons that endure, and a deeper appreciation for the tapestry of our shared past.

- Marilyn B., the four

“Kitchen Confidential” by Anthony Bourdain, “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance” by Robert M. Pirsig, “No Permanent Scars” by Michael Hemery

The epitome of modern culinary writing that launched Bourdain and made him a household name. Also the book that created celebrity chefs and food and drink travel shows with “No Reservations.”

On the surface, a story about a father and son riding motorcycles across the country but also deep dive into a philosophy on life.

A memoir that I published back in the day when I ran an independent publishing company. Michael’s second book, “So We Go,” is also a good read.

- Mike A., sales

“The Outsiders” by ‎S. E. Hinton, “A Good Girls Guide to Murder” (the whole series) by Holly Jackson, “Dear Evan Hansen” by Val Emmich

- Kimberlee S., operations

“Shantaram” by Gregory David Roberts, “The Mystery of the Pink Waterfall” by R. Dwayne Moulton, “Taste: My Life Through Food” by Stanley Tucci

Shocking, beautiful, violent and peaceful all rolled up into one sweeping novel.

An adventure story for young readers, was my favorite for years as a kid. Hard to come by now but worth the search and price!

He’s funny + Italian food = perfect.

- Melodie G., administration

“The Westing Game” by Ellen Raskin

The Newberry Medal winner in 1979, it’s one of the finest children’s books ever written (even if it is set on the “wrong” side of Lake Michigan). A clever murder mystery my mother introduced me to as a child; I still make a point of re-reading it at least once a year.

- Ben S., assistant operations manager

“Swamplandia” by Karen Russell, “Welcome to the Monkey House” by Kurt Vonnegut, “The Witches” by Roald Dahl (or anything he wrote)

- Logan K., senior digital producer

“All The Light We Cannot See” Anthony Doerr, “Lessons In Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah

- Heather H., major account executive

“The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky, “Pet Sematary” by Stephen King

- Ashlyn, MyNorth marketing

