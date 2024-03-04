National Nutrition Month reminds us ‘you are what you eat’

If the old adage is true, “you are what you eat,” then it’s crucial that we eat in a way that helps keep give us energy and keep us healthy. But there are a lot of obstacles to eating right, such as accessibility, cost and time.

We sit down with Judi Marlin, a nutritionist with the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, to talk about overcoming these obstacles.

Fruits & Vegetables

A couple of tips that Judi offers to help us eat better regardless of income, schedule, and current eating habits are:

Consume whole grains

If you do not have access to fresh fruit and vegetables, frozen is just as good.

Always go for less processed choices

Small changes can lead to big differences. So start small and with what is achievable for you and your family.

For more tips on eating healthy or to explore other health-related topics visit the Health Department of Northwest Michigan’s family support webpage.