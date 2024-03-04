John Ball Zoo warns of ticket scam that’s spreading on social media

GRAND RAPIDS – John Ball Zoo is warning the community of a scam circulating on Facebook and other social media platforms.

The posts offer discounted tickets to the zoo or free memberships, but the ticket sale and contest have no affiliation with the zoo.

“We are saddened that scammers are taking advantage of the John Ball Zoo community,” said Andy McIntyre, chief operating officer at John Ball Zoo. “We urge people not to enter any personal or payment information on any non-Zoo websites, and all purchases should be made through jbzoo.org.”

Tickets can be purchased at jbzoo.org/tickets or the admissions counter, and memberships can be purchased at jbzoo.org/membership or by calling 616-336-4312. Check the Zoo’s Facebook page or website for accurate information.

Additionally, John Ball Zoo urges the community to report the posts if they see them on their feed.