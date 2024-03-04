Grand Traverse Academy 3rd and 4th graders work to receive their ‘cursive license’

Many claim that cursive penmanship is a dying artform no longer being taught in schools. But for one teacher at Grand Traverse Academy, she makes it a priority in her curriculum for her third and fourth graders.

“We stress quality work here a lot, and it’s one of the ways that I feel engages students to really take pride in their work. I feel like they love it because it looks beautiful and I kind of, you know, introduce it as an art form,” said Grand Traverse Academy teacher, Maria Drost.

Mrs. Drost has been teaching cursive writing to third and fourth graders for eight years. But this year she incorporated a different element in hopes of getting students more excited and engaged... working towards a cursive license.

“The students learn the cursive letters in the first half of the year, and I teach it a week at a time, and then they practice. And then when they’re ready, they can get their license, which means that they could write in cursive on any assignment that they want to,” said Drost.

To obtain their cursive license, the students must complete a workbook and a test where they respond to a letter from Mrs. Drost in cursive, proving they can read it and write it. But why still incorporate a penmanship curriculum that isn’t widely used anymore?

“First of all, they have to be able to read older documents, perhaps, or just, you know, relatives that are older, and they write them a card in cursive. That right there is a more practical reason for it. But also, they, you know, their hand-eye coordination, it’s so helpful and effective for them to slow down. And at this at this age, third and fourth grade, you know, their handwriting is kind of already set with their print. And now we can kind of start over and, you know, look at how letters are formed and take a little bit more time and in there with their penmanship,” Drost said.

For Callum, his regular penmanship is quite difficult to read. But Mrs. Drost tells me that his cursive handwriting is beautiful. He actually prefers to write in cursive now that he’s learned it, making him feel more confident in his penmanship.

“I’m more neat in cursive and so Mrs. Drost can read it better.” Student, Callum Carroll said.

Mrs. Droste presents learning cursive in many different ways, including art, to make sure that it’s applicable to all of her students.

“Those who have earned their cursive licenses are writing in cursive on their assignments, and they are really enjoying it. I think they are taking a lot of pride in their work and they’re watching the progress,” Drost said.

The third and fourth graders have already accomplished a lot when it comes to learning cursive, and they seem excited to continue getting even better.

“It’s a lot more formal. I feel like it gives me a lot more privileges with my handwriting,” said 4th grader, Joshua Hollenbeck.

“We have such a good teacher that’s teaching it to us, and I feel like I’m better at it now because she’s teaching,” said 3rd grader Giovanna West.

I feel good to be able to have that because I can actually write this book that I made. And it used to be like really hard it took me like an hour or so to write it back out, but now it takes me less time,” said Macie Smith, 3rd grader at Grand Traverse Academy.

It will be a few years yet before the students can get their driver’s license, but for now they can work towards getting their cursive license.



