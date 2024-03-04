Alpena woman stabs man in the back for texting another woman, troopers say

ALPENA COUNTY — On Feb. 27, troopers from the Michigan State Police Alpena Post were called to a report of an alleged stabbing that occurred at a residence on Blanchard Street in Alpena Township.

A woman, identified as 32-year-old Autumn Marie Burton from Alpena, was assisting a man move, troopers said. She became angry after seeing a text message between the man and another woman, they said.

When the man attempted to comfort Burton by hugging her, she stabbed him in the back, troopers said.

The victim fled the scene and met with troopers at a residence on East Nicholson Hill Road. He was treated by EMS and then taken to MyMichigan Medical Center, troopers said.

Burton returned to her residence on Spruce Road, and troopers said they arrived at her residence and were eventually able to get her to come outside. Bruce no longer had the knife and told troopers she threw it out the window of her vehicle as she drove home, they said.

Burton was arrested and arraigned last week in the 88th District Court in Alpena County on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count domestic violence.