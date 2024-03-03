Grass fires break out in Mecosta Co. Sunday afternoon, open burning not permitted

Morley— Emergency responders from several fire departments battled a very large grass fire this afternoon according to a post made by the Meceola Consolidated Central Dispatch Authority.

A map was released earlier today by the Evart Area Fire Department, showing most counties across the Northern and Central lower were not to burn.

The fire broke out in Morley on 190th and 1 Mile Rd.

Around 5 p.m. the post was updated saying the fire was out, but explained that there was another fire on Buchanan Rd. near 90th Ave. in Stanwood.

There is no further information at this time.



