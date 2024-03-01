Women’s History Month: Tech Talk with cybersecurity expert Dominique Shelton Leipzig

To kick off our month long celebration of the contributions of women to our country we sit down with privacy and cybersecurity partner at Mayer Brown, Dominique Shelton Leipzig. Her primary role is to lead the firm’s global data innovation team, educating business leaders on smart digital governance.

Dominique Shelton-Leipzig

Dominique is also a celebrated author, her latest release being “Trust: Responsible AI, Innovation, Privacy and Data Leadership” her 4th book. Utilizing her experience as the founder of the Digital Trust Summit, co-founder of NxtWork, and her role as a board member of the AI Governance Center Dominique provides unique insight into a variety of technologic advances and how best we can protect ourselves and our businesses.

"Trust" by Dominique Shelton-Leipzig

We also discuss the difficulties Dominique has experienced being a woman in tech, how she overcame these obstacles to build a remarkable career, and what her advice is for young women looking to pursue a career in Tech.

