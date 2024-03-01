Whitmer orders flags lowered to honor fallen Marine Capt. Miguel Nava

LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and across all public buildings and grounds to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, March 2 to honor and remember fallen Marine Capt. Miguel Nava, who died at the age of 28 during a helicopter training accident near San Diego.

”Capt. Miguel Nava represented the best of Michigan as he served our nation in uniform,” said Whitmer. “A proud husband, father, son, and brother, he made a real difference in the lives of the people he loved. He leaves behind a legacy of leadership that we should all strive to live up to. Our hearts go out to Captain Nava’s family, friends, and fellow Marines through this difficult time. We will always be here for you.”

Nava grew up in Comstock Park and attended Comstock Park High School, where he played soccer and football. He served on the student council and as a mentor to younger students across the school district.

In 2013, he was nominated and accepted to both the U.S. Naval Academy and Air Force Academy but chose the Naval Academy to study. He graduated from the Naval Academy in 2017.

Nava is survived by his wife, Ryann, son, brother, Nikolas, and parents, Lisa and Javier Nava.

The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor, and service of Nava by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff. To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full staff on Sunday, March 3.