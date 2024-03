What does it take to be a lawyer? Ask the Inland Lakes Mock Trial team

Recently, students from Inland Lakes Public School traveled to Lansing to compete in a series of mock trials testing their knowledge of the legal system.

We sit down with two competitors Maggie Heckman & Keera Marion to discuss what preparation for an event such as this looks like, what inspired them to join the Inland Lakes mock trial team, and chat about their plans for the future.

RELATED: Students from Inland Lakes Public School traveled to Lansing to compete in mock trials