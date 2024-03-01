The Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park one of hundreds to receive state grant

TRAVERSE CITY—A major grant for the Botanic Garden in Traverse City.

It’s located at the Historic Barns Park, and they were just awarded $700,000 from the Michigan Office of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

The money will be used to further the development of the garden because of its continued impact for the surrounding community.

This is part of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Make it in Michigan strategy: a way to invest in the people of Michigan and revitalize places across the state.

“We kind of view ourselves as the best kept secret and we don’t want it to be a secret anymore,” said the Botanic Garden Executive Director Matthew Ross. “We want everybody in the community to integrate the Botanic Garden, and trips to the garden, into their lives. This is a huge milestone for the gardens. It’s a transformational moment.”

The grant nearly finalizes the funding needed for a $3.7 million Community Education Center, a space that will feature a classroom, event space, and teaching kitchen.

The goal is to start renovations in the fall.

