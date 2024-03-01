State group approves $92M total rate increase for Consumers Energy electric customers

LANSING — The Michigan Public Service Commission on Friday approved a more than $92 million increase in rates for electric customers of Consumers Energy Co., including significant emphasis on investments they say are needed to improve reliability.

The increase is 57.4% lower than the $216 million rate increase the utility sought in its initial application. Consumers later reduced the request to $170.8 million.

A typical residential customer using 500 kilowatt hours per month will see an increase of $1.53, or 1.61%, on their monthly bill.

The company said it sought the increase to cover investments in generation and distribution assets, safety and legal compliance and enhanced technology as well as increased operations and maintenance expenses and increased financing costs.

Consumers’ last electric rate increase of $155 million was approved in January 2023 as part of a settlement agreement.