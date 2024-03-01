Payday loans could be capped at 36% under new legislation

A push to regulate payday loans in Michigan is picking up steam as lawmakers say the practice preys on disadvantaged communities.

According to Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Consumer Protection team, a payday loan is a “short-term, high-cost transaction.”

Payday loans can carry interest rates well above those found at traditional financial institutions. According to the Attorney General’s office, rates can reach above 370% APR. Rates for other personal loan services generally remain under 50% APR.

The department says that “payday loans can create a trap for a cash-strapped customer who cannot repay the loan and takes out a second payday loan to pay off the first. It’s a slippery slope.”

Sen. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, said before the Senate Finance, Insurance and Consumer Protection Committee that the high interest rates common in the industry can easily trap borrowers in a cycle of borrowing and repayment.

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, 70% of payday borrowers in Michigan reborrow the same day they repay another loan. Anthony said the industry in Michigan makes 75% of its revenue from borrowers who take out 10 or more loans per year.

“The last thing these families need especially when they’re already struggling to afford food or daily essentials is to be trapped in high cost debt cycle that nearly is impossible to escape,” she said. Anthony’s legislation would cap the effective rate of payday lenders at 36% APR, a level that she says would make it easier for borrowers to escape the cycle of lending.

“It is not intended to shut down the industry, but a reasonable 36% rate cap seems like a small step towards actually reining in predatory practices,” she said. Over 20 states have similar regulations on the industry, Anthony said.

Jessica AcMoody, policy director of the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan, said that payday lending is an issue that impacts people from around the state.

“Sensible lending reform is not partisan and affects both rural and urban populations,” she said. “The Michigan Coalition for Responsible Lending which has been working on this issue for years includes Republicans, Democrats and independents, faith based organizations, veterans organizations, credit unions and locally-based nonprofits offering alternative loans, among many others.”

AcMoody said that over two-thirds of Michigan’s payday loan services are owned by out of state companies, resulting in millions of dollars leaving the state annually.

The proposal also faced some opposition during the hearing. Julie Townsend, vice president of governmental affairs at Purpose Financial, said that the bills would effectively eliminate the payday lending industry in Michigan.

“A 36% APR cap on a two week loan allows for a fee of $1.38 per $100 loan,” she said. “It simply — we can’t operate, we can’t offer a loan at that at that fee.”

Efforts to regulate the practices of payday lenders in Michigan have fizzled out in recent years. In 2022, an organization submitted over 400,000 signatures to put the question before voters, but a large portion of those signatures were deemed invalid by state authorities.