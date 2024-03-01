North Central Michigan College’s winter enrollment jumps almost 6%

PETOSKEY — North Central Michigan College’s winter enrollment increased by 5.7% over winter 2023, with growth in both new and returning students.

NCMC’s winter 2024 enrollment is 1,755 students, with the number of new students increasing by 50%. The college’s fall-to-winter persistence rate (students enrolled during fall 2023 who re-enrolled for winter 2024) increased by 16%.

Erin Sonneveldt, North Central’s associate dean of Institutional Research and Assessment, also noted the following:

- Full-time Enrollment Equivalency, which aggregates part-time students into full-time students, increased by 10%.

- The number of spring 2023 high school graduates from the college’s service area that enrolled in winter courses increased by 11%.

Corey Lansing, director of admissions, cited a campuswide focus on belonging and student success as critical to the college’s enrollment success.

“One of the benefits of a smaller campus is our family atmosphere, and that means coming together to help our students when they need it,” Lansing said. “Team members across the college work to identify students who might need extra support, then connect with them with campus and community resources.”

While the college celebrates enrollment growth, Lansing expects there will be an even sharper focus on retaining North Central’s large population of dual and concurrently enrolled students so they might complete an associate degree prior to transferring to a four-year university.

“We know our dual and concurrent students understand the benefits of getting a head start on their college credits,” Lansing said. “We also know they are becoming more financially savvy. As we expand our academic offerings and communicate our value to them, we believe they will appreciate even more the benefits of saving on their first two years of a bachelor’s degree.”

Registration for North Central’s fall 2024 semester opens on March 13. Summer registration is open now. Visit www.ncmich.edu to learn more.