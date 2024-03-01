Munson Medical Center in Traverse City earns organ donor award

TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Medical Center in Traverse City has earned major recognition when it comes to organ donors.

They’ve been named Hospital of the Year by Gift of Life Michigan, an organization that specializes in organ and tissue donation.

Munson has helped to honor the final wishes of 22 organ donors and 56 tissue donors over the past year.

One organ donor can save up to 8 lives, while a tissue donor can help up to 75 patients heal.

“We are very dedicated to taking what can be very tragic events and and turning something positive from it, saving a life and help healing lives,” said Brian Lawson of Munson Medical Center.

There will be a gala on April 4th to recognize the hospital and all involved.



