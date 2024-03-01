Local photographer Mark Lindsay takes his work to a new level

Mark Lindsay is a photographer who captures the beauty of Northern Michigan.

“I think it’s about the consistency of sharing some sort of beauty without having anything else attached to it. Literally, let people see the picture, let them let it take them where they need to be taken that day,” said photographer, Mark Lindsay.

Lindsay discovered his passion for capturing moments in 1986 in a photography class at Traverse City Central High School.

“I knew enough about it just to put the camera away and then not mess with it until about 2009. And then I rekindled my relationship and the want to have a relationship with my camera and the rest is kind of history,” Lindsay said.

Photography started out as just a hobby for Lindsay while he worked full time at Juniors Tire Store since he was just 18 years old. But today, his passion has turned into a business of its own.

“In 2012 I started printing a calendar and then so every year since I’ve done a calendar and suddenly people have wanted maybe a little bit more of Mark Lindsay. So, I said, hey, I’m going to reach out to a few manufacturers. And I figured out that, yes, we can print the beauty of Northern Michigan on backpacks and boots, comforters, and pillows,” said Lindsay.

What makes Lindsay’s work unique, is the intentionality and love for these Northern Michigan scenes captured within each picture.

“For me to take my camera into the woods and into the forest, me trying to capture the forest with my camera actually allows the forest to capture me. It really is that kind of grounding and a rooting of my upbringing being raised on the high banks of the Manistee River, just south of Traverse City, and knowing that I always found comfort and solace just in the woods,” Lindsay said.

It’s his attention to the details he finds in nature that touches so many people.

“This one I had worked all day and kind of was feeling grumbly after the tire store. And so, on my drive home, I got home, and I seen the first flower that open had actually bent over because of the wind. And I walked up to it. I looked at it and I seen a little Morning Glory actually beginning to open, and it wrapped itself around the sunflower. And so as one flower was going, another one was coming,” said Lindsay.

From prints to phone cases, luggage, and even boots. You can find Mark Lindsay’s work on a wide variety of mediums.

“If that image can convey something to that person, putting the boots on. Like, get the feeling that I get out of being out in nature, then it’s a win win,” Lindsay said.

You can shop Mark Lindsay’s collection in-store at Juniors Tire store or here.



