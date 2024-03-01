Ice cream icon Moomers back open for the season

TRAVERSE CITY -- A Northern Michigan staple is finally returning for the season, marking the unofficial beginning of spring.

Moomers Homemade Ice Cream, on N. Long Lake Road, is now back open, with the usual line of people out the door to get their favorite sweet treat.

And that’s not all! They’ll have a few new limited-time-onl ice cream flavors to try from a cake batter to sweet and salty.

Co-owner Jon Plummer says they say they owe their continued success to the community, “Thanks for the continued support for allowing us to continue business for 27 years. We’re honored and humbled. We enjoy what we do it’s always welcome to get on to the next season so it’s awesome,”