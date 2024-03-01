Gotion submits site plans for proposed electric vehicle battery plant

BIG RAPIDS—Electric vehicle battery maker, Gotion, who is working to bring a plant to Mecosta County, said they have submitted their latest site plan for county commissioners to review.

Gotion said the property in Green Charter Township will protect more than 60 acres for wildlife habitat preservation.

Gotion also suggested this plan would cut back on water being used by the plant after it initially thought it would take 700,000 gallons a day.

Gotion said that number is now significantly decreased but has not said to what amount.

County commissioners are holding a special public meeting at Mecosta County Services on May 1st at 6pm to discuss the plans for the Gotion plant.

They tell us they are expecting a large turnout, as many people have been publicly opposed to the plant over alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party.