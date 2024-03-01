Gotion begins county site plan review process

MECOSTA COUNTY — Gotion Inc. on Friday submitted the site plan application for review through Mecosta County for approval, and publicly unveiled its latest site plan, which includes protecting more than 60 acres for preservation of wildlife habitat and water quality benefits.

Gotion is seeking a soil erosion and sedimentation control permit through the Mecosta County Drain Commission, as well as the site plan review through the planning commission.

”A tremendous amount of thought and planning went into designing our facility and property, and we greatly appreciate the input from Mecosta County officials as we move forward with the local review and permitting process,” said Chuck Thelen, vice president of Gotion Inc., North American Manufacturing.

Gotion officials say they have met extensively with county officials in preparation for the application, and county officials have made several visits to the property.

Thelen said Gotion Inc. is committed to preserving the habitat of wildlife and water quality throughout the property. He said other key elements of the site plan include:

Greatly reducing the amount of water used at the facility. It was originally thought that the facility would use 700,000 gallons per day, but that number is targeted to be significantly decreased due to enhanced reclamation efforts.

Significantly limiting traffic congestion on public roads by constructing an on-site truck/trailer staging area that is sufficient to handle a minimum 50% of anticipated daily semi-tractor traffic.

Adhering to a dark sky design to limit the amount of light generated from the facility;

Implementing a comprehensive recycling program of raw materials and manufacturing by-product to prevent adverse environmental impacts to the air, sanitary sewer system and ground and surface waters.

“We’re building a state-of-the-art facility in Mecosta County that will nestle into the existing landscape and protect the environment for generations to come,” Thelen said.

Gotion said it will apply for applicable state and federal permits through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in the coming weeks.