Go ‘under the sea’ with the Traverse City Figure Skating Club for their annual ice show

You can go “under the sea” with the Traverse City Figure Skating Club’s annual ice show featuring music from the hit Disney movies Moana, The Little Mermaid, Finding Nemo and Pirates of the Caribbean. This is a family-friendly show that features figure skaters of all ages and showcases the work they’ve put in throughout the past few months.

You can watch this Under the Sea Adventures on Ice on March 8 at 7:00 p.m. and on March 9 at 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Reserved Seating Tickets and General Admission Tickets are $20 per person. Get tickets here.

Looking for an even cooler experience? Join the figure skaters right on the ice!

On ice seating experience: Sit at a table right on the ice for an up-close experience. Sold as tables of four for $180, which includes drinks and light snacks. Must be at least 12 years old.

“Sail away beyond the reef for an ice adventure you won’t want to miss! This large-scale production features talented area skaters, incredible props, and music you will love to sing along to! Bring the whole family under the sea this spring!”

Our lifestyle reporter Rachel Rademacher went to the rink to get a behind the scenes look at the incredible talent and some of the musical numbers you can expect!

