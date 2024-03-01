Extreme wakes within 500 feet of shore would be banned under new legislation

Sights and Sounds: Inner Tube Fun on Lake Missaukee Sights and Sounds: Inner Tube Fun on Lake Missaukee

A new bipartisan proposal could ban some extreme water sports when boaters are too close to land.

The bill proposed this week would ban wake boats from engaging their wake-boosting equipment within 500 feet of a shoreline or in depths of less than 20 feet.

Supporters of the bill include Northern Michigan Rep. John Roth, R-Interlochen, who said that the legislation would help preserve natural ecosystems and reduce noise pollution for some lakeshore properties.

‘We have to be very careful to make sure everybody has their rights, but we do have some inland lakes in particular that are weedy, have a lot of shoreline — that’s not the typical lake around Michigan. We don’t want to see that destroyed,” he said.

A violation of the law could result in a civil fine of up to $500. The regulation only applies when boats are in “wake sport mode,” or when any wake-boosting equipment is being actively engaged.

Roth said he had signed onto supporting the bill to ensure he’d be able to influence its final language.

“As a boater myself, I certainly don’t want to disallow activity,” he said. “I just want to make sure it’s done very professionally and conscious of our environment and lakes and the ecosystem that’s there.”

The regulation would apply in the Great Lakes and inland lakes.

In its current form, Roth said the bill would ban wakeboarding in Houghton Lake entirely. He added that he was advocating for changes to the specific distance and depth included in the bill’s language to be less restrictive for popular recreation spots.

The Michigan lakes and Streams Association, a nonprofit that advocates for preservation of Michigan’s inland bodies of water, said in a statement that the supported the legislation for helping address “the impact that wakes from such vessels have on shoreline erosion, damage to shoreline structures, bottomland/vegetation degradation, and destruction of fisheries.”