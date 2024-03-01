Deputies investigate deadly rollover crash on M-55 in Manistee Co.

MANISTEE COUNTY — The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a rollover crash killed the driver on Friday.

Deputies responded to the crash on M-55 in Stronach Township around 5:45 a.m.

They said Dillon Miller of Wellston was headed west when went off the road to the left, rolling several times. Miller was thrown from the car.

Deputies said he was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

A portion of M-55 was closed for several hours but is now reopen. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.