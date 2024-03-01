Changes for Michigan inland fishing guides

CADILLAC -- Michigan inland fishing guides are beginning to to see changes.

Starting March 1, 2024, all guides will need to meet new requirements to obtain a guide license through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. All applicants will be required to pass background checks as well as a few other requirements.

One of the bigger changes that will be starting April 1, 2024. All licensed inland sport fishing guides must file an electronic report of their monthly catch activity.

“That will be very useful data for me from a biological perspective to know, to have data on what the guides are catching. Data that the inland guides provide will help us in making fisheries management decisions about how we manage our rivers,” said DNR Biologist Mark Tonnell.

They say, as with any new regulatory changes, things will take time but just want guides to be aware and take the correct steps to be compliant.