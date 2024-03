9&10 News recognized in annual MAB awards

The Michigan Association of Broadcasters released their yearly award winners and finalists this week, and 9&10 News was recognized in numerous categories. Below are the stories - with links to them - and people from 9&10 who were honored.

FEATURE/USE OF MEDIUM

BEST WWTV-TV/WWUP-TV PAT RICKLEY RETIRES: https://www.9and10news.com/2023/05/16/pat-rickley-retires-as-mackinac-bridge-toll-attendant-after-30-years/

- CREDITS: DAVID LYDEN, JIM LEHOCKY

INVESTIGATIVE STORY

BEST WWTV-TV/WWUP-TV THE STORY AND LEGACY OF BRENDA MARTINEZ: https://www.9and10news.com/2023/06/08/unsolved-life-after-the-murder-of-brenda-martinez/

- CREDITS: JOSH MONROE, DAVID LYDEN

MERIT WWTV-TV/WWUP-TV THE KELLY BOYCE HURLBERT HIT AND RUN: https://www.9and10news.com/2023/07/31/unsolved-the-kelly-boyce-hulbert-hit-and-run/

- CREDITS: DAVID LYDEN, JOSH MONROE

MINI-DOCUMENTARY OR SERIES

MERIT WWTV-TV/WWUP-TV THE DEVIL CAME TO MICHIGAN: https://www.9and10news.com/2023/08/22/the-devil-came-to-michigan-the-bath-school-massacre/

- CREDITS: JOSH MONROE

PHOTOJOURNALIST

BEST WWTV-TV/WWUP-TV KALEB VINTON

MERIT WWTV-TV/WWUP-TV JEREMY ERICKSON

SPECIAL INTEREST PROGRAMMING

BEST WWTV-TV/WWUP-TV THE ONE UP XP SHOW, EPISODE 71: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GhlsYgoML9Y

- CREDITS: MICHAEL STEVENS

USE OF NEW MEDIA (SINGLE PROJECT)

BEST WWTV-TV/WWUP-TV WE’RE OFFSCRIPT PODCAST

- CREDITS: KALEB VINTON, LAUREN SCAFIDI