Several Leap Day babies born Thursday in Northern Michigan

Munson Healthcare System said 2 babies were born at their hospital in Traverse City and one was born at the hospital in Cadillac.

Baby Arlo was the first to be born at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City at 12:15 am.

Then baby Roscoe made his debut at 6:54 am, also in Traverse City.

The last baby, baby Olivia was born at Munson Healthcare Hospital in Cadillac at 1:39 pm in the afternoon.

Baby Arlo’s parents Haley and Sam Bennett said they are thrilled he was born on such a unique day.

“It’s really exciting and special. We’re getting a lot of questions on when his birthday will be and how will choose to celebrate. And I think just given how special this is, he’ll just get lots of celebrations every year and then every four years maybe have an extra big birthday celebration,” said Haley Bennett.

The Bennetts said they plan to celebrate non leap day year birthdays on February 28th because that was Arlo’s original due date.