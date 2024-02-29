Got Your Six is providing wheel chair ramps to Veterans

A Roscommon County non-profit is looking to help veterans in need of a wheel-chair or ramp.

*Got Your Six* veterans’ mission is to promote veterans’ mental health by keeping them busy. Founder Timothy Kotulak, who is a veteran himself, actively works with veterans in the community to promote good work.

Got your six veterans will take the ramp and install it at the veterans’ home. They also have a power wheelchair that they are also want to donate to a veteran. Kotulak says the community response they’ve gotten means a lot.

“I mean, it takes a village in a village and the community comes together really well. And that means a whole lot to me because it saved my life. Every time that I go out on an event, whether we we present it or not, you know, and it saves my life being with these veterans and and vice versa.”

If you know a veteran who is in need of a ramp or wheelchair in the Roscommon area and want to reach out, here is their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Gy6vco2022/







