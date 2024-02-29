Driver suffers life threatening injuries from crash on M-115 in Wexford County

WEXFORD COUNTY — Wexford County Sheriff’s Deputies say a person suffered serious injuries, after a multi-car crash Thursday morning in Wexford County.

Deputies say it happened around 11:30 on east M-115 west of E 34 Rd.

They say a Toyota Rav4, driven by a 29-year-old Copemish resident, was unable to stop along M-115, and rear-ended a mail carrier car attempting to turn into a driveway.

The Toyota then cross the center line to the opposite lane of traffic, and crashed into a Chevy Equinox, then a tractor trailer.

The sheriff’s office says The 29-year-old was taken to Munson Traverse City with life threatening injuries.

The three other drivers had minor injuries.

They say alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but they believe speed may have been.

The crash is still under investigation.