Voters reject C.O.O.R. ISD expansion proposal; no programs to be cut

Voters on Tuesday rejected a funding proposal for the C.O.O.R. ISD that would have expanded the district’s Advanced Technical Innovation Center.

The one mill, ten-year proposal would have brought in $3.9 million to fund additional vocational programs, including a hospitality program and expansions to the manufacturing and public safety programs. A total of 12,238 votes were cast in the race, with 55.4% voting against the proposal and 44.6% supporting it.

Natalie Davis, head of the district’s vocational programs, said Wednesday that she was disappointed in the result but understood that many families in the district are already struggling financially.

Advertisement

“Those I talked to, it was kind of just one more expense that was going to be outside of their control,” she said.

Davis said the district wouldn’t need to cut any existing programs, but the expansion plans would be delayed by the proposal’s defeat. Officials are still determining the next step, she said, but suggested the district may put forward another proposal as soon as 2026.

The proposal would have also eliminated the vocational program’s tuition costs and subsidized the district’s transportation costs.

Davis said that the district would continue supporting learning experiences for students regardless of the proposal’s outcome.

“It’s about opportunities for students,” she said. “That’s what it’s about, and relevant opportunities for them so that they can find employment opportunities to either remain or return to Northern Michigan to raise their families. That’s always our goal. And we will continue to provide the opportunities we do have and expand when we are able.”