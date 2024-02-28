Skier dies from injuries suffered while on difficult slope at The Highlands

EMMET COUNTY — Officials from the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office and The Highlands confirmed Wednesday that a skier died from injuries suffered last Friday.

Around 8:42 p.m. on Feb. 23, The Highlands’ ski patrol was called to assist an injured adult male skier in an area with difficult rated terrain, aka a black diamond slope, officials said.

Members of the ski patrol assisted the skier, administering first aid and CPR, and continued to assist until the skier was taken to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital.

Advertisement

The sheriff’s office said the skier died from his injuries the next day.

Officials are not releasing more information at this time, but 9&10 will bring you any updates as we learn of them.