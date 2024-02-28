Leap day birthday babies sound off on their special day

CADILLAC — Most of us have a designated date every single year that we can celebrate our birthdays, but not everyone has that same opportunity. Birthdays for leap year babies happen only every four years.

Mother of four Jessica Stateszni has two daughters that share a leap year birthday, and two other daughters with birthdays right after.

“We have two on the 29th, one on the first and then minus a couple of days later on the third,” said Jessica.

Advertisement

Jessica was scheduled to be induced with her youngest child, Hope, on March 2, but Hope had other plans.

“I was kind of hoping that labor would take longer so that she could actually have her own day. But now she’s just like in real life. She’s a little impatient and came out when she was ready,” said Jessica.

She is now a 12-year-old sixth-grader at Farwell Middle School and will be celebrating her “third” birthday Thursday.

“I think it’s pretty cool, although it’s kind of sad that I don’t get to have my own birthday. It’s still pretty interesting. I get asked a lot of questions about it at school. I had to explain it like 75 times today. I just tell them like I have a birthday every four years and I’m basically turning three tomorrow and I say that to my friends a lot and they call me a two-year-old,” said Hope.

Advertisement

Her older sister will be celebrating her sixth birthday even though she’s 24. Jessica said it’s special that her daughters get to share this unique experience.

“I think it’s really cool that as sisters, they get to share for the rest of their lives together,” said Jessica.

Another leapling, a Traverse City transplant Marcus Deloney, shares his birthday with his nephew.

“I will have gone around the sun 32 times, but it’s my eighth birthday. My nephew Rowan is also born on leap day, so he was born four years ago, so he’s having his first actual leap day birthday tomorrow,” said Deloney.

Advertisement

Deloney said as a child he didn’t like it, especially during non-leap day years.

“People would say, well, happy almost birthday, or it’s OK, you actually didn’t have a birthday this year or just stuff like that. It just made me feel like I was forgotten or like, looked aside,” said Marcus.

But as an adult, he can’t wait to share how unusual their birthdays are.

He said he celebrates his birthday every year, but he goes huge on leap day years.

“I really love sharing it with my nephew. I’m excited to, you know, hopefully pass on the tradition of doing like a fun, extra big thing once every four years,” said Deloney.