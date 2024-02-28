Deputies: Curtis man charged with child sexually abusive activity, bestiality and more

Kelton Paul Salowitz

MACKINAC COUNTY — An 18-year-old Portage Township man has been charged with child sexually abusive activity and bestiality, according to the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they got a tip that Kelton Paul Salowitz of Curtis was engaged in an inappropriate online relationship with a 12-year-old girl in Texas.

Over eight months, several search warrants led to the discovery of hundreds of photos and videos of child pornography, as well as video of Salowitz raping a dog.

Deputies said several other minor victims were identified, all acquainted with the original victim.

Salowitz was charged this week with:

10 counts Child Sexually Abusive Activity (Aggravated)

11 counts Child Sexually Abusive Material (Possession)

One count Child Sexually Abusive Activity (Distributing or Promoting)

Two counts Using a Computer to Commit a Crime

One count Sodomy (Bestiality)

The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Homeland Security and the Killeen Police Department in Texas.