Cherry Grove Township Fire Department improves ambulance services

WEXFORD COUNTY — Cherry Grove Township Fire Department is upgrading their services, so they’ll be able to offer advanced medical care in the field.

Fire Chief Noah Knauf said they are upgrading their certification from basic life support to advanced life support for their ambulances starting March 1.

Knauf said the move will allow them to add a paramedic to their team of two EMTs per ambulance, which means, they won’t have to wait for another ambulance to arrive, if they need advanced life support or urgent treatment.

Knauf said they service many rural communities, and the upgrade is critical to improving the quality of care.

“The outcome for our patients is going to be better. We won’t have to wait for advanced life support or have, you know, to get on scene to provide the drugs or whatever needed to, you know, potentially saving someone’s life. We’ll be able to provide that service right from the get-go,” said Knauf.

Cherry Grove Township Fire Department covers Cherry Grove, Henderson, South Branch, Selma, and Boone Townships.