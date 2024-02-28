Skip to Main
Chabad Jewish Community Center one step closer to opening

Jacob Johnson
02/28/2024 7:00 AM EST

TRAVERSE CITY — The Chabad Jewish Community Center is one step closer to opening its home.

The search has lasted about a year, and now the Chabad Jewish Community has found a location to grow roots thanks to community donations.

The vision is to have a place for all people to feel welcome. It’ll be opened seven days and week and they’ll hold community events, host Friday night dinners, serve kosher food and even run a shop.

With the closing date approaching, excitement is growing.

“It’s a dream come true. It took a lot faster than I thought. Usually it. It could take a couple of years to buy a building like this to serve as a JCC. But thank God, with with with big miracles, we were able to put this together and buy a nice 6000 square foot building to serve as a JCC, which I think is well-deserved for this community,” Rabbi Laibel Shemtov, the found of the community center, said.

They have raised all but $30,000 of the purchase price and hope to raise the rest before closing. If you would like to donate, click here.

They plan on moving in March 1.

