Caberfae Peaks making time to make more snow with frigid temperatures

CADILLAC — As Michigan’s weather has been all over the place in the last 24 hours, one local ski hill is looking to capitalize.

Caberfae Peaks was closed Wednesday to take advantage of the frigid temperatures. The ski hill plans to make as much snow as they possibly can Wednesday through Thursday afternoon to try and build up their base snow.

They are working with a base up to 30 inches still, and they hope to add another six to eight inches in the next 24 hours.

Advertisement

“For those you can see behind me, we’ve got the snow guns going on. Natural snow has fallen. This winter is far from over. We’ve got another great weekend ahead of us, so don’t put your skis away yet. We’ve got a couple of good weekends of skiing,” Pete Meyer, the manager of Caberfae Peaks, said.

The ski hill will be back open on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.