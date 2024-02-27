Trump wins GOP primary in another blow to Haley

Former President Donald Trump has handily won Michigan’s Republican primary in another blow to competitor Nikki Haley.

The Associated Press projected Trump’s win at 9 p.m. Tuesday night, immediately after the final polls closed. As of 9 p.m., Trump has received 65% support, or over 93,000 votes, while Haley received 31%, or over 45,000 votes.

The results will likely further reinforce Trump’s status as the presumptive Republican nominee, despite a wide field of challengers that sought to take that title. All other prominent candidates dropped out of the race following early Iowa and New Hampshire races, leaving just Trump and Haley battling for support.

Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations and governor of South Carolina, has drawn the support of conservatives who remain opposed to Trump. She has promoted herself as a more electable candidate without the baggage of numerous criminal indictments and brash and violent rhetoric often utilized by Trump.

Haley has said she’ll remain in the race through “Super Tuesday,” the first Tuesday in March when over a dozen states hold their respective races. Strong performances in these contests could boost Haley’s position as a viable candidate in future races.

But Haley’s campaign has seen its share of tough results, losing to Trump by double digits even in her home state of South Carolina.

Following Republicans’ middling performance in the 2022 midterm elections, many in the party said they were ready to move past Trump and his abrasive brand of politics. But following several criminal indictments and splintering of support around his alternatives, Trump regained the support of the Republican base and has easily won each primary contest so far.

Trump and his campaign will likely keep Michigan as a focus in the general election. The battleground state could decide which candidate wins the White House in November.