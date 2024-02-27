Report of missing Cadillac man leads to discovery of burnt remains buried underground

CADILLAC — Michigan State Police are investigating a suspected murder after finding burnt remains on a property in Cadillac.

Troopers were contacted about a missing 55-year-old Cadillac man on Tuesday, Feb. 20. They said his truck, dog, phone and other personal items were still at his home, but he could not be found.

While searching the property, troopers found an area behind the house where the ground had been disturbed.

After getting a search warrant, detectives said they found large chunks of burnt wood, tires, burnt clothing and what looked like flesh buried underground. Further excavation led to the discovery of a body.

Troopers were not able to identify the body due to burns. They are waiting for the results of an autopsy at the Western Michigan University Department of Pathology.

According to MSP, two suspects who had been staying with the victim before he disappeared are currently both in jail on unrelated charges. MSP said they have been involved in drug use and dealing.

Detectives continue to investigate.