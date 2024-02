A Mecosta County man is dead after falling through the ice.

Deputies were sent to Little Bass Lake in Mecosta County on Monday night to help rescue the man after his family found him - but couldn’t get him out of the water.

First responders were able to pull the man out-but he wasn’t breathing.

Advertisement

They tried to resuscitate him but the man could not be saved.

Recent warm temperatures are making ice conditions unsafe across Northern Michigan.