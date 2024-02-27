Mason Co. woman dies in house fire trying to save her pets

MASON COUNTY — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post said Tuesday that a 60-year-old woman was killed in a house fire.

Troopers said the house fire occurred around 12:48 p.m. on Feb. 26.

The 60-year-old woman, who recently moved to the Fountain area from Tennessee, called Mason/Oceana 911 to report that her residence was on fire, troopers said.

After saving her dogs and escorting them safely outside, the woman ran back inside the fully-engulfed residence to save her cat despite receiving instructions from Mason/Oceana 911 emergency telecommunicators to remain outside and wait for the fire department, troopers said.

When troopers arrived on scene, they said they were unable to safely enter the residence due to the intense smoke, heat and flames.

Fire department personnel arrived on scene moments later and quickly extinguished the flames and dragged the woman out of the house, troopers said. Life-saving measures were attempted on the woman, but they were unable to save her, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

State police were assisted by the Fountain Area Fire Department, Branch Fire Department, Custer Fire Department, Scottville Fire Department, Free Soil/Meade Fire Department, Life EMS, Mason/Oceana 911, Mason County Sheriff’s Office road patrol, MCSO Victim Services Unit, MSP Fire Marshal and the MSP Canine Unit.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information that did not speak to police at the scene are requested to please contact the Michigan State Police Hart Post at (231) 873-2171.