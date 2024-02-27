Mackinac Island’s Lilac Festival in the running for top 10 Best Flower Festival by USA Today

MACKINAC ISLAND — An extremely popular event on Mackinac Island is in the running for a major accolade.

The Lilac Festival is being eyed for a top 10 spot for Best Flower Festival by USA Today.

This comes after Mackinac Island was voted Number One Best Summer Travel Destination and one of the top fall travel destinations in 2023.

Mackinac Island Tourism is excited at the prospect of getting even more major recognition.

“It’s a testament to the nature on Mackinac Island. And then also just the people. Last year we talked a lot with that 75th anniversary of what it takes to keep something going for 75 years and a tradition like that and it’s kind of the first big event that happens and so a lot of people, a lot of businesses, a lot of community members get behind it and celebrate it,” Steph Castelein from the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau, said.

Voting closes March 18 at noon.

If you would like to vote, click here.