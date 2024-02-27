James Linderman retires as Emmet County prosecuting attorney after 19 years

EMMET COUNTY — A long-time Emmet County public servant is calling it a career.

James Linderman announced his retirement from the Emmet County Prosecutors Office last week.

He has been with the Emmet County Prosecutors Office for 45 years, spending the last 19 of them in the top job. He won the lection for Emmet County prosecuting attorney in 2005 and served in the role ever since.

His other “hats” included chief assistant prosecutor and assistant prosecuting attorney before being elected.

He said he’s proud to have served the people of Emmet County and owes a lot to his support staff.

“That’s basically achieved our stated office goal of maintaining communities a safe place to reside and seeing that justice is done. But I can’t overemphasize the dedication of the assistant prosecuting attorney’s and the office support staff that have worked in the over the years. I can’t thank them enough because they’ve they’ve done what they need to do, done a good job for the people of our county, in my opinion,” Linderman said.

Linderman’s final day is Thursday.

He said he’s looking forward to seeing the next person take the reins.