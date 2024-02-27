Grand Traverse GOP makes final push to get voters out on election night

TRAVERSE CITY — Party leaders at the Grand Traverse GOP are making a final push to get people out to vote.

GTGOP Chair Katie Kniss says with an earlier primary election in Michigan this year, they have been busy getting the word out about the issues and candidates on the ballot.

They’ve been holding informational events and meetings with candidates at their action center in Traverse City, and held their county convention last week to pick delegates for the district caucus.

“Everybody has their own opinions on who they think the Republican candidate should be,” said Kniss. “We had over 100 members that are voting precinct delegates for the Republican Party. We did do a popular vote for president, and it was Trump that won that popular vote by a 92%.”

