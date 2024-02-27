Grand Traverse Democratic Party says engagement in primary could foreshadow congressional races

TRAVERSE CITY — Voters have been pouring into Governmental Center in Traverse City to cast their vote in the presidential primary.

9&10′s Katelyn Davis spoke to Chris Cracchiolo from the Grand Traverse County Democrats. He believes President Biden will take Michigan’s Democratic presidential primary, but he’s also looking at several contested congressional districts and how each party will fare.

“I think they will look at the turnout of how many Democrats voted in the Democratic primary and how many Republicans voted in the Republican primary. And I think congressional candidates will gauge that to see their strengths or weaknesses,” said Cracchiolo.

