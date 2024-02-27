Cadillac Visitors Bureau rolls out the ‘Caddy Wagon,’ a mobile information station

CADILLAC — The Cadillac Visitors Bureau is going mobile to promote the greater Cadillac area.

The new Caddy Wagon is a custom-designed Jeep Wrangler. It was named in honor of the Visitors Bureau’s mascot, Caddy Bear.

The idea for a mobile information station has been in the works for a few years now, and the Visitors Bureau is excited to take it out for a spin.

“We’re taking this out into the community to reach people where they’re at. So not only onsite events that we have throughout our area, but then also the region, and then also statewide...being able to take it to welcome centers for pop-up events or traveling to conferences or trade shows and those kinds of things,” said Kathy Morin, executive director.

You can visit the Caddy Wagon at several upcoming events, including the 23rd Annual Blessing of the Jeeps. You can find a full list here.