Biden wins Democratic primary amid ‘uncommitted’ protest votes

President Joe Biden has won Michigan’s presidential primary, an outcome that was all but ensured before voting even began. Most attention will be on the amount of Democratic voters expressing their disapproval of Biden by voting “uncommitted” or for a fringe candidate.

The Associated Press projected Biden’s win at 9 p.m. Tuesday night, immediately after the final polls closed. As of 9 p.m., Biden has received over 86,000 votes, while “uncommitted” has received over 17,000.

Listen to Michigan, the campaign against Biden, has been organized by voters and state leaders who take issue with his support for Israel in its war in Gaza. Israel invaded the territory following the Oct. 7 attack from Hamas that left around 1,200 Israelis dead and over 200 taken to Gaza as hostages. Since Israel began its military operations, over 29,000 Palestinians have died, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

Politicians from around the state have said that Biden is complicit in these deaths by supporting Israel in the conflict.

“If we can demonstrate our political power and discontent through thousands of ‘Uncommitted’ votes in the Michigan Democratic primaries, then Biden would feel more at risk of losing Michigan in the general election, prompting a potential reassessment of his financing and backing of Israel’s war in Gaza,” the campaign’s website reads. The battleground state will likely be essential for any candidate looking to clinch the race nationally.

Biden has called Israel’s actions in Gaza “over the top” and has advocated for a temporary ceasefire coupled with the release of hostages being held by Hamas, but he has yet to win over many voters who feel he hasn’t exerted enough pressure on Israel to lessen civilian casualties.

Much of the campaign’s attention has centered on Dearborn, a majority-Arab American city where officials have endorsed the campaign. The campaign has set a goal of 10,000 “uncommitted” votes, less than the share the option has received in recent Michigan Democratic primaries.

In 2008, when a scuffle over Michigan’s primary date led to the Democratic National Committee disavowing the race, then-senator Barack Obama withdrew from the ballot. Just over 40% of Democratic voters selected “uncommitted” in that race, with the option garnering over 230,000 votes. Hillary Clinton won that contest with 55.2% of the vote, or about 328,000 votes.

Supporters of the campaign also say they aren’t seeking to help former President Donald Trump with their efforts.

“This is a primary where Democrats are trying to get their voice heard by the man who claims to lead our party,” their website reads. “We are well-aware that Trump is not our friend. There is a long time between now and November for Biden to change his policies and earn support from Democratic voters.”