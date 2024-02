An Alpena man faces at least 25 years in prison - charged with sexual assault of underage victims.

Police say they interviewed multiple victims after the investigation began last week.

Christopher Gray

Christopher Gray-who is pictured above is being charged with first degree criminal sexual assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct.

Investigators say the victims were under age 13.

Gray is at the Alpena County Jail and his bond is set at $150,000.