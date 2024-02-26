Traverse City Central and Petoskey boys win Skiing State Championships

HARBOR SPRINGS - The Petoskey boys ski team continued their dominance of the slopes on Monday, winning their fifth straight Division Two State Championship, and their 13th state title in the last 14 seasons. Meanwhile, in Division One, Traverse City Central ended rival Traverse City West’s three-year reign to claim their first state title since 2011.

The Trojan boys set the tone for their title on the slalom course in the morning at Boyne Highlands, placing four skiers in the top seven spots, led by Jace Rowell in third place. The Titans’ Caleb Lewandowski finished first in the giant slalom in the afternoon session, his fourth career individual skiing state championship.

Petoskey’s Gavin Galbraith won an individual state championship in the slalom, while finishing third in the giant slalom to help lead Petoskey to their state championship. On an individual basis, Cadillac’s Brady Koenig finished second in the giant slalom, while Onekama’s Braydon Sorenson was second in the slalom.